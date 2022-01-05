Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.