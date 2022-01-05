Shell Asset Management Co. Has $663,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.