Shell Asset Management Co. Has $681,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.