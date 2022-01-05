Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 210.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

