Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 67.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

