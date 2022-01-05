Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

