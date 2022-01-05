Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 31,400 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

