Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SHERF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

