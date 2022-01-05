ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 233.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter worth $222,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 40,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,005. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

