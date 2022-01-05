Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Expands By 785.7%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

