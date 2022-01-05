Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 89.5%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

