Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Declines By 89.5%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
