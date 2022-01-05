Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Grows By 600.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

