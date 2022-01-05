Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Decreases By 79.1%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,864,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

