Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Drops By 59.7%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $1.3419 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

