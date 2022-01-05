Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Rises By 45.5%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of BCMXY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

