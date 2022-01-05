Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 59.8%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.