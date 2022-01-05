Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 59.8%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,357. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
