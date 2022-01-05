Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 61.5%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

BMRRY traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 41,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,204. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.0744 dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

