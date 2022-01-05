Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Drops By 88.9%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Bossard stock opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

