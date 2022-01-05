Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Rises By 641.2%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 641.2% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 748,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,938. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

