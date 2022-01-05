Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Rises By 641.2%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 641.2% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,674,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 748,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,938. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Strategic Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.