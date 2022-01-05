Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Decreases By 79.6%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,983. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

