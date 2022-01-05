Short Interest in Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Decreases By 73.5%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMXC remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Cell MedX has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

