Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Rises By 37.9%

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 52.1% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 572,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 112.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 749,952 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter worth about $12,258,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 85.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,189,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 543.4% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,185,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,001,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,764. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

