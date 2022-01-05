Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Drops By 80.8%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the November 30th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. 413,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

