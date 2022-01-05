Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 53.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of CICOY opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.