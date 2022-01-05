Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Expands By 126.1%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.
