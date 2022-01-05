Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Expands By 126.1%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.