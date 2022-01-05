Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Decreases By 64.3%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFGSY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage stock remained flat at $$20.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.