Short Interest in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Expands By 40.0%

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDM opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

