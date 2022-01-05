Short Interest in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Expands By 40.0%

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ RNDM opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $58.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
