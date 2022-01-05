Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Rises By 1,756.5%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, a growth of 1,756.5% from the November 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,850 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 772,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares during the last quarter.

BUG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

