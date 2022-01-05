Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 218.7%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, an increase of 218.7% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 144.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 7,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,012. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00.

