Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Expands By 97.9%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GERS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947. GreenShift has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

