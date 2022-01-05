Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Rises By 84.6%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA remained flat at $$28.96 during trading on Wednesday. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The company has a market capitalization of $390.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 134.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.07%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

