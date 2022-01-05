Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Grows By 93.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.797 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

