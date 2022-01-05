Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Grows By 43.1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.
Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
