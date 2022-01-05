Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Grows By 43.1%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.76. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRSH. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

