Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Decreases By 57.5%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the November 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 24,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,857,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,960,000 after buying an additional 566,477 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,613,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 387,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 252,017 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 228,378 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

