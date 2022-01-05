Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Drops By 60.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.