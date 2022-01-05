Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Grows By 316.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 19,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

