Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Grows By 316.7%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 19,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

