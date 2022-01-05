Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Grows By 904.4%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,200 shares, an increase of 904.4% from the November 30th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:SCOA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth about $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter worth $133,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

