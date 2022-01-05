Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Drops By 76.5%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

