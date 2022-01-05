Short Interest in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Decreases By 55.4%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $483,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.