Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Grows By 127.9%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

