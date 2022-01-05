Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Increases By 541.7%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.
OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $$0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.
About Spark Power Group
