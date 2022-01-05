Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Increases By 541.7%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $$0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

