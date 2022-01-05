Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Increases By 43.8%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 682,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $93,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,195,704 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,194. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in StepStone Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in StepStone Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

