Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rises By 40.7%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

