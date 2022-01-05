Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 68.9%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 2,150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

