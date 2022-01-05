Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Expands By 52.1%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Tremor International stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

