Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Increases By 3,753.8%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 3,753.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $11,652,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,446,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,721,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,527,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,313,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Company Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

