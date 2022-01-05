Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Rises By 263.0%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 263.0% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.43. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.