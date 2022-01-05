Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Declines By 93.5%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get ZOZO alerts:

Shares of SRTTY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 2,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.