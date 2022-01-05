Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €65.96 ($74.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion and a PE ratio of 42.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

