Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €65.96 ($74.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion and a PE ratio of 42.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

