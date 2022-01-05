Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $500.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $500.00.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88. Sika has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

